Wisconsin’s Northern Forest whitetail kill down 27% on opener, statewide harvest down 16%

The Wisconsin DNR’s pre-season predictions for a lower deer kill over the gun season’s opening weekend harvest proved to be accurate. “We expected to see a lower harvest than last year after reviewing the bow season’s results, so the numbers aren’t a surprise,” said Jeff Pritzl, the DNR’s deer program specialist. Statewide, the overall harvest was down 16% from last year and 10% below the five-year average.