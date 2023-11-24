Wisconsin 13-year-old Aubrey Raddatz finds a way to fish 200 consecutive days

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Finding a way to kill time during her sister’s soccer practices turned into a big deal for Aubrey Raddatz. Armed with their fishing poles, the 13-year-old Amherst Middle School seventh-grader and her father, Timm, would head to the Tomorrow River in Amherst to fish for trout or whatever was biting at the time while her sister practiced. That was in April and started Aubrey’s string of 200 consecutive days of fishing that ended Nov. 12 with a family outing to Sunset Lake Park in Portage County.