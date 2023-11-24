Friday, November 24th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, November 24th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin 13-year-old Aubrey Raddatz finds a way to fish 200 consecutive days

Aubrey Raddatz wrapped up 200 straight days of fishing Nov. 12 by catching this 20-inch-long rainbow trout at Portage County’s Sunset Lake in Wisconsin. (Photo Courtesy of Timm Raddatz)
Finding a way to kill time during her sister’s soccer practices turned into a big deal for Aubrey Raddatz. Armed with their fishing poles, the 13-year-old Amherst Middle School seventh-grader and her father, Timm, would head to the Tomorrow River in Amherst to fish for trout or whatever was biting at the time while her sister practiced. That was in April and started Aubrey’s string of 200 consecutive days of fishing that ended Nov. 12 with a family outing to Sunset Lake Park in Portage County.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?