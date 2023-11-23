Dan Surra saw value in a Pennsylvania elk herd, played role in creation of PA Wilds

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When Dan Surra looks back on his career in state government, he’s proudest of having helped to cultivate Pennsylvania’s iconic elk tourism industry. “Elk were all anybody wanted to talk to me about when I got elected,” recalled Surra, of Kersey, Elk County, who left high school teaching in 1991 to serve in the House of Representatives as a Democrat representing the 75th District. The state’s elk herd was beginning to rebound, and Surra was among those who recognized its eco-tourism potential.