New York’s statewide fishing and hunting report on Nov. 22, 2023

Hunting seasons continue to take center stage, but fishing seasons too need to be noted. Black bass becomes catch-and-release in most of the state effective Dec. 1 and the Great Lakes have their own seasons for lake trout and muskies.