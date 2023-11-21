Michigan DNR reminds hunters to report their deer harvest online

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds all hunters that deer harvest reporting is once again required this hunting season.

Now in its second year, mandatory harvest reporting of all deer is designed to provide the most efficient and effective data for deer management and conservation.

In 2022, 208,408 hunters submitted a harvest report, and nearly 83% of those hunters were able to complete their report in under five minutes.

“We know Michigan’s deer hunters care about quality hunting opportunities and healthy deer herds,” said DNR deer, elk and moose management specialist Chad Stewart.

“Each online harvest report takes just a few minutes but provides critical information about hunting experiences and deer abundance all over the state. That means better management recommendations for Michigan’s deer population.”

To facilitate process and ensure a smooth experience, the DNR offers these tips:

• Download the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app. The easiest and most convenient way to report a deer harvest is by downloading the official Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app, signing in or creating an account, then entering the harvest report information.

• Have your hunting license/kill tag number ready. Before reporting a harvest, make sure to have the hunting license/kill tag number for the tag you physically placed on the deer.

• Taking a picture of the tag with a smartphone can provide a helpful reference.

• Record the confirmation number. After submitting a harvest report, take a moment to wait for the confirmation number to appear, then be sure to write it down or capture a screen shot for your records.

• Hunters also have the option to report their harvest online by using a computer or mobile device to access the reporting webpage at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport.

• To begin the report, enter your hunting license/kill tag license number and date of birth.

• If you happen to misplace your hunting license/kill tag number, you can log in to eLicense using your driver’s license and birthdate, or your user ID and password. Then, click on the Harvest Report tab to view the available tags for reporting. If you do not have an existing account, you will have the opportunity to create one to enter a harvest report.

If you require assistance or have questions, contact your local DNR customer service center or the main DNR Wildlife Division line at (517) 284-WILD (9453) during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The DNR thanks hunters for their contributions to natural resources conservation and wildlife management and encourages them to fulfill their responsibility to report their deer harvest.