Tuesday, November 21st, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Tuesday, November 21st, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Michigan DNR reminds hunters to report their deer harvest online

The Michigan DNR reminds hunters across the state that deer harvest reporting is required this hunting season for each whitetail tagged. (DNR photo)

Lansing — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources reminds all hunters that deer harvest reporting is once again required this hunting season.

Now in its second year, mandatory harvest reporting of all deer is designed to provide the most efficient and effective data for deer management and conservation.

In 2022, 208,408 hunters submitted a harvest report, and nearly 83% of those hunters were able to complete their report in under five minutes.

RELATED STORY:

Mandatory registration providing lots of deer data in Michigan

Outdoor Observations: Michigan legislation reduces penalty for failing to report your deer on time

“We know Michigan’s deer hunters care about quality hunting opportunities and healthy deer herds,” said DNR deer, elk and moose management specialist Chad Stewart.

“Each online harvest report takes just a few minutes but provides critical information about hunting experiences and deer abundance all over the state. That means better management recommendations for Michigan’s deer population.”

The DNR’s mobile app makes it easy to report your harvest. (DNR photo)

To facilitate process and ensure a smooth experience, the DNR offers these tips:

• Download the Michigan DNR Hunt Fish app. The easiest and most convenient way to report a deer harvest is by downloading the official Michigan DNR Hunt Fish mobile app, signing in or creating an account, then entering the harvest report information.

• Have your hunting license/kill tag number ready. Before reporting a harvest, make sure to have the hunting license/kill tag number for the tag you physically placed on the deer.

• Taking a picture of the tag with a smartphone can provide a helpful reference.

• Record the confirmation number. After submitting a harvest report, take a moment to wait for the confirmation number to appear, then be sure to write it down or capture a screen shot for your records.

• Hunters also have the option to report their harvest online by using a computer or mobile device to access the reporting webpage at Michigan.gov/DNRHarvestReport.

• To begin the report, enter your hunting license/kill tag license number and date of birth.

• If you happen to misplace your hunting license/kill tag number, you can log in to eLicense using your driver’s license and birthdate, or your user ID and password. Then, click on the Harvest Report tab to view the available tags for reporting. If you do not have an existing account, you will have the opportunity to create one to enter a harvest report.

If you require assistance or have questions, contact your local DNR customer service center or the main DNR Wildlife Division line at (517) 284-WILD (9453) during normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The DNR thanks hunters for their contributions to natural resources conservation and wildlife management and encourages them to fulfill their responsibility to report their deer harvest.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?