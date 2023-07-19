Outdoor Observations: Michigan legislation reduces penalty for failing to report your deer on time

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Hunters who have been concerned about the possibility of a hefty fine or even jail time for not reporting their deer kill on time, or retaining their deer harvest confirmation number, can rest a little easier now. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer last week signed legislation that makes failure to report your harvest within 72 hours or retain your harvest confirmation number a civil infraction with a one-time fine of $150. That’s a far cry from the initial penalty of a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $500, plus court costs.