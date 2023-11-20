Iowa clean water panel shares sound advice

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The mid-August Okoboji Blue Water Festival (OBWF) was both an opportunity to share the clean water successes occurring in the Iowa Great Lakes area, and the chance to educate people about all the work still needed. "We must all remember that our cherished way of life depends on clean water: healthy ecosystems provide wildlife habitat and places to fish, paddle, surf and swim," said Greg Drees, co-chair of the OBWF.