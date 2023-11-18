Deer and vehicle collisions remain a serious problem in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

There’s one deer season in Minnesota that doesn’t require a hunting license. It’s expensive, however. It’s called the car-deer collision season. The collisions peak from October through December, keeping Minnesota among the Top 10 states in the nation for deer strikes. In reality, however, the season never really ends on the state’s highways and byways.