Video: Fantastic buck movement, and why not all pinch points are created equal

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We were sitting in the camper discussing hunt plans for the following morning on the night of Nov. 3 when I mentioned to my dad, Gary Morken, and buddy, Sam Schmid, that mature buck activity was about to pick up. I just had that feeling based on the previous couple of days. For years, I have often left Minnesota to bowhunt North Dakota during that first week of November. The deer herd in this area has a more balanced age and sex structure than what I am used to hunting in Minnesota. A good mix of does, and young and mature bucks means competition for breeding, which means bigger bucks on their feet more in daylight.