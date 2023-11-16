Minnesota’s 2023 fall turkey-hunt harvest, license sales are stable

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR released preliminary reports from the 2023 season and saw an increase in licenses sold, but a slight decrease in turkey harvest. Even with the decrease in harvest, the 2023 fall season is the third-highest harvest since the inception of a fall hunting season in 1990. Tim Lyons, DNR upland game research scientist, said the biggest takeaway from the report is that there’s been a consistency during the past three years with fall turkey-hunting license sales and harvest numbers.