New York Outdoor News freelance writer and display advertising representative Jerrod Vila joins Dan Ladd. Jerrod talks about how he stalked his latest archery buck – a fine public land 8-pointer – and also discusses coyote hunting and walleye fishing. Getting back to deer hunting, Jerrod praises the virtues of an all-day-sit when you believe in the location and discusses how weather plays into both his hunting and fishing strategies.
Episode 33 — Getting to know Jerrod Villa
