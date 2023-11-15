Beyond Minnesota: Arizona woman dies days after being trampled by an elk

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An Arizona woman died a week after being critically injured in what is believed to be the first deadly elk attack in the state, wildlife officials said Nov. 7.