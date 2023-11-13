Wisconsin’s Northern Forest Zone deer kill is well off ’22

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With archery buck kill declines ranging from 16% to 31% below last year as of Nov. 6, Wisconsin hunters in 12 of the state’s 19 Northern Forest Zone counties will likely see that trend continue when the gun deer season opens Saturday, Nov. 18. In four of the remaining seven Northern Forest Zone counties, the archery buck kill dropped 5% to 10% during the same time.