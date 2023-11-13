Commercial lake trout report on Lake Michigan scrutinized

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board (NRB) heard a report on Lake Michigan lake trout at its Oct. 25 meeting, indicating the population is increasing in some parts of the lake, though it’s still too early to know if a commercial lake trout fishery can be opened. Lake trout in Lake Michigan declined severely during the 1950s, primarily due to the introduction of sea lamprey through the Saint Lawrence Seaway and over-fishing.