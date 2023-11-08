Another Look at the Classic Kentucky Long Rifle

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The use and development of firearms has been vital to the survival and prosperity of our nation since the first permanent English colony was established more than 400 years ago in what is now Virginia.