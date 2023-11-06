Jump and gun: A brisk squirrel hunting tactic for these cool November days

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The acorn-toting gray squirrel squirted from cover and headed for an old oak 20 yards distant. Soon it appeared on the trunk only a couple feet off the ground. My little single-shot .410 barked and the bushytail dropped. Like with so many “jump and gun” hunts, it culminated with a candidate for slow cooking in my blackened iron skillet. As leaves start raining down from the trees and undergrowth bends to the will of fall’s frosts, this hunting tactic can pay big dividends.