Shooters, save what’s left of your hearing: Here’s are some steps to take

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

“Say what?” If you’ve spent much time at a skeet or trap club, you’ve probably noticed that some older club members speak in a loud voice and ask you to repeat what you just said. Perhaps multiple times. In most people, hearing loss is a function of at least two factors: aging and exposure to loud noises. In addition to getting on in years, those older gents most likely started shooting long before anyone paid much attention to hearing protection. They may be wearing some form of protection now, but the damage was done long ago.