Minnesota’s Somerset Wildlife Management Area gets an addition

The Somerset Wildlife Management Area is one of many WMAs near the city of Owatonna. Somerset has seen steady growth and additions to the WMA, allowing for more habitat and wildlife over the years. On Friday, Oct. 13, a celebration took place during the Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Hunting Opener to add 40 acres to Somerset WMA. The parcel now has a total of about 440 acres for hunting, hiking, bird watching, and other outdoor activity.