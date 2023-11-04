Histories Forgotten: 1900s over-hunting and the decline in waterfowl

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As the 1900s began, one of the most contentious issues facing Illinois’ game commissioner was the destructive practice of spring shooting – permitting hunting during the critical breeding season. Only seven of the states that currently regulated waterfowl hunting ended their hunting season on or before Jan. 1; six additional states permitted hunting until April 1; five states, including Illinois, set April 15 as their closing date.