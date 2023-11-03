Michigan’s wolf attacks on dogs increase in 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Veteran bear hunter Jason Morrison and his hunting crew have vowed not to come back to the Gwinn Bear Management Unit’s Rock River Canyon until the Michigan Department of Natural Resources can control wolves. “They’ve ruined the spot for us,” he said. “We’re not going back until we get a season on (wolves).” “They’re out of control,” Morrison said.