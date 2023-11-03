Friday, November 3rd, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, November 3rd, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Episode 460 – Minnesota firearms deer opener predictions, Craig Boddington interview, and a South Dakota pheasant report

Lots of predictions surrounding the Nov. 4 firearms deer hunting opener, first with Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman, then with Tim Lesmeister (who believes the state WILL kill more than 200,000 whitetails in 2023.) Other topics include a quick report on the South Dakota pheasant season, plus the status of Minnesota deer license sales and harvest thus far. The middle portion of this week’s broadcast is devoted to a two-part interview with legendary outdoors writer and big-game hunter Craig Boddington. He and Drieslein discuss misconceptions about hunting in Africa and his feelings about the state of modern outdoors writing.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?