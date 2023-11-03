Lots of predictions surrounding the Nov. 4 firearms deer hunting opener, first with Managing Editor Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman, then with Tim Lesmeister (who believes the state WILL kill more than 200,000 whitetails in 2023.) Other topics include a quick report on the South Dakota pheasant season, plus the status of Minnesota deer license sales and harvest thus far. The middle portion of this week’s broadcast is devoted to a two-part interview with legendary outdoors writer and big-game hunter Craig Boddington. He and Drieslein discuss misconceptions about hunting in Africa and his feelings about the state of modern outdoors writing.
Episode 460 – Minnesota firearms deer opener predictions, Craig Boddington interview, and a South Dakota pheasant report
