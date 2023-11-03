Abundant gray wolves in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula angering hunters, farmers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan’s wolf population continues to anger hunters and farmers across the Upper Peninsula as conservation groups urge the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to return management to states. Michigan’s minimum winter wolf population remains around 700, though Department of Natural Resources officials have acknowledged that figure will increase during peak spring months. The official numbers have remained relatively steady during the past decade, as verified attacks on livestock and dogs have fluctuated.