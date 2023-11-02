Man who cheated in Lake Erie fishing tournament facing new Pennsylvania charges, this time deer related

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Mercer County man convicted of cheating in a high-stakes Lake Erie walleye tournament is now accused of poaching three white-tailed deer. Chase Cominsky, 36, of Hermitage, Pa., was charged Oct. 23 with two counts of unlawful killing or taking of big game, three counts of unlawful taking or possession of game or wildlife, two counts of unlawful acts concerning licenses, and one count of improperly tagging big game kills, according to Pennsylvania Game Commission game warden group supervisor Sgt. Daniel Carl.