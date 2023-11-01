Minnesota DNR: $1 million in No Child Left Inside mini and large grants now available

St. Paul — The Minnesota DNR has announced another phase of No Child Left Inside grants. The grants help more children cast a line, study animal tracks, hike or bike, or simply learn more about nature.

“This successful outreach grant program continues to send resources to schools and organizations to help get children outdoors,” said Jeff Ledermann, DNR education and skills team supervisor. “These grants boost outdoor programs and initiatives all around the state, especially in communities with limited opportunities to connect with nature.”

Public entities and nonprofit organizations serving youth younger than 18 may apply for No Child Left Inside grants.

As of Monday, Oct. 30, the DNR is accepting applications for both mini grants (less than $5,000) and larger grants ($5,000 to $25,000). The request for proposals is available on the Minnesota DNR website. Applications will be accepted until 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

Mini grant awards will be chosen by lottery after review to ensure they qualify. Larger grant awards will be selected using a competitive review process. Funding can be used for outdoor recreation equipment, transportation, and related natural resource education expenses. Past mini grant awardees are encouraged to apply for a larger grant during this phase. Organizations that previously received larger grants are ineligible for funds this round.

The 2023 Minnesota Legislature appropriated $1 million from the state’s General Fund and the Heritage Enhancement Account of the Game and Fish Fund to continue the work of the No Child Left Inside grants program in fiscal year 2024.

For more information about the grant program, instructions for how to apply, and a link to the application or informational webinar registration, visit the No Child Left Inside grants webpage of the Minnesota DNR website.

Questions about these grants or the application process should be emailed to outreachgrants.dnr@state.mn.us with “Grant Questions” in the subject line. People may also call 1-888-646-6367.