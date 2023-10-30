New York DEC seeking help from Great Lakes waterfowl hunters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is asking for help from both New York and Pennsylvania duck hunters in an effort to update waterfowl consumption advisories. Those who hunt ducks in the Saint Lawrence River, Lake Ontario and embayments, Niagara River, and Lake Erie, or within 25 miles of these waterbodies, are being asked to consider donating part of their 2023-2024 bag toward this effort.