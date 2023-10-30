Illinois’ Outdoor Calendar

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

NoV. 4: Whitetails Unlimited Montgomery County Prairie Banquet, 5 p.m., Litchfield Community Center, 1100 S. State Street, Litchfield. Call 217-820-7717.

JAN. 27, 2024: Whitetails Unlimited Sauk Valley Chapter Banquet, 4 p.m., Rock Falls American Legion, 712 4th Ave., Rock Falls. Call 815-564-7572.

Feb. 17, 2024: Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Quad Cities Chapter Banquet; 4:30 p.m., Buffalo Community Center, Buffalo, Iowa. Call 309-798-7465

April 18-20, 2024: Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous; Minnesota State Fairgrounds, St. Paul. Visit www.backcountryhunters.org for details.

Meetings

Arlington Anglers: Third Tuesday of every month, 6:30 p.m., Poplar Creek Bowling Alley Hoffman Estates, Call Chris Popp

630-337-4520.

Calumet Region Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Saturday, 11 a.m., Dolton.

Call 708-525-4051.

Chicago#1 Chapter Izaak Walton League: Annually in July at national convention. Call Wendy Reid, 708-895-0850.

Decatur Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Friday, 7:30 p.m., Decatur. Call Jackie Wooten, 217-428-6403.

Des Plaines Chapter Izaak Walton League: Third Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Des Plaines. Call Donald Johanson,

847-358-9023.

Elgin Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday, 7 p.m., Elgin. Call William Jones,

847-742-3205.

Fox Valley Area Anglers: Every fourth Tuesday of the month, Tap House Grill, St. Charles,

7 p.m. Visit www.fvaaonline.com.

Frank Anetsberger Chapter Izaak Walton League: Northbrook Civic Center, Northbrook. Call John Sundquist, 847-564-3266.

Geneseo Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Monday 7:30 p.m., Geneseo.

Call 309-944-6522.

Happy Hookers Bass Club: First Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Haydens Crossing. Call Jim Pattin, 815-513-5687.

Havana Chapter Izaak Walton League: Meets third Sunday, 1:30 p.m., Astoria. Call Dawn Butler, 309-241-7768.

Lake Shelbyville Muskie Club: “Let’s Talk Muskie” meeting, May 13, 9 a.m. East Spillway Pavilion, Free, RSVP preferred. Call Bob Kerans, 217-414-0093.

Kewanee Chapter Izaak Walton League: First Tuesday 7 p.m., Giant Goose Conservation & Education Center, Atkinson. Call Richard Gibson, 309-853-5245.

Northern Illinois Anglers Association: Fourth Wednesday of the month, 7 p.m., B.B.S.C. Call Sam Thomas,

815-953-1372.

Peoria Chapter Izaak Walton League: Second Tuesday, 6 p.m., East Peoria. Call John Purple, 309-681-4010.

Quad County Hunters Chapter of Muskies Inc.: March-May and July-Feb. Second Thursday of the month, 7:30 p.m. Call Duane Landmeier, 815-286-7170.

Silver Creek QF: First Tuesday of the month, 7 p.m., Alternating Mascoutah Steak House & Fuehnes, Damiansville. Call Pat Danies,

618-558-8072.

Take Pride in America: Second Monday of every month, 7 p.m., Crab Orchard Refuge Visitor Center. Call Ed Tresnak, 618-997-3344.

Woodford County Chapter Izaak Walton League: Last Tuesday of month, 7 p.m., Metamora. Call Candace Kleen, 309-696-0208.

Attention Conservation Organizations!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

Submit online!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to: Illinois Outdoor News, ATTN: Calendar, P.O. Box 216, Sparta, Il. 62286