New York’s Oneida Lake delivers at kayak bass invitational

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bailey Eigbrett, 25, of Buffalo, led a field of 64 kayak anglers from across the state as the inaugural New York Invitational was held on Oneida Lake Oct. 7. Eigbrett’s best five bass, based on length using the Tourney X smart phone app, was 93.5 inches. There are six kayak bass fishing circuits in the Empire State and the top team for the tournament was the Slay Nation of Upstate NY group. Each circuit was invited to bring its top 10 anglers for the first-time event, and the top 25 bass caught by those 10 anglers for the day became the team’s score.