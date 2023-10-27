Understand scrapes, the ‘social media’ of the whitetail world, to up your odds as a hunter

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

I’ve always been fascinated by the ways in which deer communicate, and there’s no better example of that than scraping behavior. Although whitetails have numerous means of direct communication via grunts, bleats, and more, this is an animal that lives and dies by its nose, so it’s only proper that scraping activity is foremost among the non-verbal communications. One of the most interesting facts to keep in mind is that all deer, regardless of sex or age, utilize scrapes year-round. What changes is the frequency and type of interaction with the scrape depending on the time of year.