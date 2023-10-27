Otsego Schools to benefit from H2Ohio project

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Frogs, snakes, and crayfish are already returning to the northwest Ohio wetland newly restored under the H2Ohio Initiative. They were probably well-camouflaged when the Ohio DNR (ODNR) joined the Black Swamp Conservancy and Otsego Local School District representatives for the ribbon-cutting ceremony in early October. The project took 16 acres of previously farmed land and restored it to woodland and wetland habitat. The Otsego School will use the site for cross-curricular activities, and the school’s FFA program will use an onsite farm plot to demonstrate the value of using natural habitats to filter agricultural runoff.