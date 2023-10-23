Michigan House bill would allow for commercial harvest of several game fish species

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ann Arbor Democratic state Rep. Jason Morgan wants to expand state licensed commercial fishing to several species of game fish, but Michigan United Conservation Clubs is mobilizing to prevent that from happening. Morgan introduced House Bill 5108 in mid-October to allow for the commercial take of lake trout, smallmouth bass, panfish, walleye, perch and other game fish, many of which are reared and stocked using funds from recreational anglers via license sales and federal excise taxes on fishing equipment. The legislation follows a similar effort in 2019 that was ultimately defeated with strong opposition from Michigan United Conservation Clubs and others.