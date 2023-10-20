Ohio’s Disease Surveillance Area deer hunt harvest about the same as 2022

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohio hunters participating in the special so-named three-day “Disease Surveillance Area (DSA)” firearms season did well, though in practical terms, not really any better than for the similar 2022 season. This special hunt allowed the use of firearms in Hardin, Wyandot, and Marion counties. In all, 668 deer were shot in the three-county area Oct. 7 through Oct. 9, a figure which represents only a 0.5% increase over the 2022 hunt. However, the kill was not expressed in uniformity over the three counties, said Robert Ford, the wildlife management supervisor for the Ohio Division of Wildlife’s District Two (Northwest Ohio) field office.