Trout coming to RAPP Park in Shenandoah, Iowa, this Saturday

Approximately 750 rainbow trout will be stocked by Iowa DNR staff in a small borrow pit on the RAPP Park property. A second stocking of approximately 500 rainbow trout is planned for November. (Stock photo by Chris Bates)

SHENANDOAH — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources is partnering with Optimal Aquafeed and Page County Conservation Board to stock rainbow trout at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 21, in RAPP Park outside Shenandoah.

Approximately 750 rainbow trout ranging from 0.75-pounds to 4.0 pounds from Optimal Aquafeed will be stocked by DNR staff in a small borrow pit on the RAPP Park property. A second stocking of approximately 500 rainbow trout is planned for November.

RELATED STORY: Fall community trout stocking starts October 21 in Iowa

Anglers must have a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout. The daily limit is five trout per licensed angler with a possession limit of 10. 

Children age 15 or younger can fish for trout with a properly licensed adult, but they must limit their catch to one daily limit. The child can buy a trout fee, which will allow them to catch their own limit of five trout.

This is the third year of this successful partnership that provides a unique fishing opportunity to southwest Iowa anglers.

