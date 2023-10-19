Iowa’s Casey Lake to benefit from restoration work, habitat improvements

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An east-central Iowa lake will see dramatic change, including restoration work and habitat improvements, following action taken last Thursday by the Iowa Natural Resources Commission. A contract was approved with Three Oaks Construction of North Sioux City, S.D., to construct watershed and in-lake improvements at Hickory Hills Park (Casey Lake) in Tama County, a 39-acre lake located within the 723-acre park.