New research by Illinois Natural History Survey biologist shows rattlesnakes are social

A conservation biologist at the Illinois Natural History Survey spent time analyzing rattlesnakes as part of a new study into the social lives of rattlesnakes. Turns out, most appear to have one. Researchers, including INHS’ Mark Davis, a co-author of a new study on the topic, found rattlesnakes form social groups, called nodes in network theory, that they frequently interact within.