Oct. 12 waterfowl report: Minnesota duck hunting remains fair, and more geese move into the state

Duck hunting in Minnesota has remained “fair” in many areas of the state, but things are starting to slow down after a good early season for many. That’s according to the DNR’s weekly waterfowl migration and hunting report that was released on Oct. 12.

The recent cooler weather has moved some species into the state, while others have started their migration south. That is typical for this time in October.

The DNR report noted that more Canada geese have moved into the state since last week and hunting has improved.

Read the full Oct. 12 report here.