Commentary: To be a better shooter, spend your money on targets, ammo, not guns

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

With bird-hunting seasons in full swing, hunters are finding success – occasionally, if not consistently. Dove hunters who’ve switched to grouse hunting may feel deflated when repeated flushes of grouse are missed. Grouse hunting in Minnesota is often best in dense aspen stands with an abundant shrub story of hazel and dogwood. Successful gunners find that an instinctive shooting style is necessary to catch the sudden, unpredictable flushes.