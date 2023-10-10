Piedmont muskie stocking celebrates Ohio hatcheries

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife, in cooperation with the Ohio Huskie Muskie Club and Muskies Inc., released 2,370 muskellunge in Piedmont Lake (Belmont and Harrison counties) during a stocking event on Monday, Sept. 25. Muskellunge, or muskies, are released by the Division of Wildlife annually in the fall.