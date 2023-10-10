Ohio officer Lee Van Allen earns prestigious honor from Shikar-Safari Club International

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Thirty years of service to Ohio’s outdoor enthusiasts earned Lee Van Allen the 2023 Wildlife Officer of the Year Award from Shikar-Safari Club International. The club selects one officer in each of the 50 states for the distinction annually, said Kandy Klosterman, chief of law enforcement for the ODNR Division of Wildlife.