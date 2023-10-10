Michigan’s Wings of Freedom pheasant hunt a hit with veterans

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Rob Loniewsky didn’t know what to expect when his neighbor, a 75-year-old veteran, asked him to spend a day at the Wings of Freedom pheasant hunt near Morley. But he wasn’t about to miss a chance to close rank. “He’s been going for a couple years,” said Loniewsky after downing a grilled burger with fellow veterans, law enforcement personnel, and first responders. “Honestly, I came because I thought it would provide a good time to spend with him. Then the atmosphere was wonderful, super friendly, kind of a community thing.”