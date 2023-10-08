Wisconsin Wardens at Work: Catching a fine for too many fishing lines

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Fishing regulations are set as they are and do not vary based on whether or not the angler is struggling to catch fish. For example, if fishing is “good,” the state maximum of allowing three lines per person should suffice. However, if the “catching” is poor, an angler simply can’t add more lines to improve his or her chances. The maximum is still three lines per angler. Wisconsin DNR Game Warden Mary Bisch was working Lake Winnebago with Logan Woods, High Cliff State Park field warden, and had just cited an angler for fishing with four lines, a violation commonly referred to as “over-lining.”