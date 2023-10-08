Pheasants Forever offers Pennsylvania farmers financial incentive to create field edges for wildlife

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A new program from Pheasants Forever gives farmers a financial incentive to set aside areas of their fields to give a boost to wildlife and the Chesapeake Bay. The Field Border Incentive Program pays farmers to plant perennial grass and wildflower cover along the edges of crop fields that are usually less productive. The program is funded by a $500,000 grant from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. Farms within nine watersheds in the eastern half of Pennsylvania are eligible for the program.