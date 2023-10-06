Pinchot State Forest in Pennsylvania is expanded near Scranton

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

More than 400 acres of forestland along Interstate 81 near Scranton have been added to the Pinchot State Forest, forever protecting some of the last remaining high-quality wildlife habitat in the area while opening new public access for the city’s residents and visitors. The Conservation Fund and the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry recently announced the 436-acre expansion of Pinchot State Forest following final transfer of the land to DCNR.