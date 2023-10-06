New study shows fishing impact is huge and growing in New York’s Niagara County

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New York's Niagara County knows the impact that fishing and the outdoors have on the local economy. In 2009 and 2010, two separate economic impact studies were conducted through Niagara University. A dozen years later, it was time to update the economic impact study. Capt. Frank Campbell, Outdoor Promotions Director with Destination Niagara USA worked closely with John Percy, president and CEO of Destination Niagara USA, to find a new company for the study. Young Strategies out of North Carolina was hired to perform the work. After a year of collecting data and collecting over 1,000 surveys in 2022, the results are finally in.