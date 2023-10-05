Pennsylvania bill introduced that would block transfer of money from Game Fund

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A bill has been introduced in the state House to prevent money in the Game Fund from being used by any entity other than the Pennsylvania Game Commission. State Rep. Dave Maloney, R-Berks County, who also is the Republican chair of the House Game and Fisheries Committee, introduced the bill Sept. 26. He said the action was in response to a bill that was amended and passed by the Senate in August to transfer $150 million of oil and gas revenue from the Game Commission’s Game Fund to the state’s Clean Streams Fund.