Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s nutrient reduction approved

Despite concerns from water quality watchdogs that say Ohio Environmental Protection Agency’s Maumee Watershed nutrient total daily maximum load (TMDL) does not address the causes of Lake Erie’s harmful algal blooms (HABs), the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) rubber-stamped the plan on Sept. 28. Even though the U.S. EPA found that the Ohio EPA plan complies with the statutory and regulatory of Section 303 (d) of the Clean Water Act, Lake Erie Waterkeeper Director Sandy Bihn calls it an “awful plan to reduce harmful algal blooms in Lake Erie.” The U.S. EPA acknowledged the hundreds of comments, including from retired Ohio Sea Grant Director Jeff Reutter, that criticized the Ohio EPA’s TMDL plan as having no chances of fixing the problem.