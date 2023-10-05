Thursday, October 5th, 2023
Japanese barberry, now rampant in Pennsylvania, lands on Department of Agriculture’s banned species list

Japanese barberry, an invasive ornamental plant first introduced to the United States in 1875, can form impenetrable thickets that crowd out native vegetation. (Photo courtesy of Tyler Frantz)
Tracing a hemlock-lined draw down a remote creek in Clinton County, Pa., I followed the zigzagging rattle of my bird dog Cali’s bell. Nearing the bottom of the draw, an expanse of low-lying shrubs — ablaze in autumn’s glory of red, orange, and yellow — came fully into view.   Seconds later, Cali’s bell fell silent, and the tell-tale sweep of her tale indicated a bird was near. With barely enough time to hurry into position, a ruffed grouse flushed from the cover dappled with bright red berries, dodging my errant shot, and dipping to temporary safety further along the dense creek bottom.   The beautiful, albeit spiny, cover that harbored this ruffed grouse — much like it does for stocked pheasants back home in my Lebanon and Schuylkill County haunts — is known as Japanese barberry, an invasive ornamental plant.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

