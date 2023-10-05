Thoughts on bowhunting whitetails during a bumper acorn crop

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Every few years, we get a heavy acorn crop. And this year, 2023, is one of them in New York… in certain spots. That has been the report from many areas in the country where oaks are prevalent. Bumper acorns equates for me, to spectacular bow hunting for whitetails in the early part of the season. However, though it may seem counterintuitive, some deer hunters have voiced a preference for those more frequent years with sparse mast (acorns, beech, apples, wild cherry, etc.)