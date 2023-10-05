Fishing regulations relaxed at Iowa’s Casey Lake in Tama County

TAMA COUNTY – The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) relaxed the fishing regulations at Casey Lake in Hickory Hills Park starting Oct. 4 to allow anglers to more freely harvest fish before the lake is renovated.

The goal of the lake restoration project is to improve water quality and increase long-term sustainability of quality recreational opportunities at Casey Lake. Planned improvements include rehabilitating and building sediment basins, dredging in-lake sediment deposits, stabilizing the bank, improving shore access, and installing fishing habitat.

Anglers with a valid sport fishing license may harvest all sizes and unlimited quantities of any species of gamefish at Casey Lake, as well as common carp, grass carp, and sucker species. Any number of fishing rods and jugs is allowed. Dip nets will also be allowed as a legal gear for taking all fish species. Bowfishing, spearing, and snagging can be used as a legal gear for carp, grass carp, and sucker species. Anglers must remain in sight of any fishing rods and jugs at all times, and follow all other fishing regulations and area rules.

Relaxed fishing regulations for Casey Lake will be in effect from Oct. 4 to Dec. 1, 2023.

Specific regulation changes include:

Removal of bag and length limit restrictions on largemouth bass.

Removal of bag limit on channel catfish.

Removal of bag limit on crappie and bluegill.

Removal of limit for number of jugs.

Removal of fishing rod

Allow the use of dip nets as a legal form of fishing.

The only legal methods of take for bass, bluegill, bullhead, catfish, crappie, and sunfish are by dip nets, fishing rod and jugs. The only legal methods of take for carp, grass carp, and suckers are fishing rod, jugs, dip nets, bowfishing, spearing, and snagging. Dynamite, poison, electric shocking devices, or any stupefying substances are not allowed. It is illegal to sell fish or stock captured fish into public waters.