Wednesday, October 4th, 2023
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Language fixed to allow funding for hunter ed, archery in schools program, bill headed to Biden’s desk

The House of Representatives pushed through the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act (H.R. 5110), a bipartisan bill with a near unanimous vote of 424-1. A bipartisan group of senators pushed through its companion bill. (Stock photo courtesy of Heather Miller)

Washington — Both chambers of congress rallied together in late September to fix language from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022 that allowed the U.S. Department of Education to pull certain federal funding from schools that have hunter education and archery and other shooting programs.

The House of Representatives pushed through the Protecting Hunting Heritage and Education Act (H.R. 5110), a bipartisan bill with a near unanimous vote of 424-1. A bipartisan group of senators pushed through its companion bill, the Defending Hunters’ Education Act (S. 2735), which unanimously passed the Senate.

Earlier this summer, the Department of Education interpreted overly broad language in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act of 2022, which was intended by congress to prohibit the training of teachers and other staff in the use of deadly weapons, to pull Elementary and Secondary Education Act funding from schools that house hunter education, archery, shooting and other school-based programs.

The measure allowing funds to be used for hunting and archery education awaits the signature of President Joe Biden.

