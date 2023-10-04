Illinois discontinues testing of fish for some pesticide contaminants

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Illinois is joining a growing list of states that will no longer test fish in lakes and rivers for DDT and other related pesticides. Illinois began testing fish for organochlorine pesticides in the 1970s, a few years after the best-known one, DDT, was banned in the U.S. Up until the ban, the chemicals had been widely used in the U.S., dating back to the 1940s. The state Department of Public Health (IDPH) says testing was done for the banned chemicals, because they were “environmentally persistent,” and could build up in the tissue of fish and other animals. But Brian Koch with IDPH says those chemicals are no longer showing up at dangerous levels.